El Patron restaurant owner accused of raping 2 women

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
El Patron restaurant owner Arturo Cabral, 44, was charged Thursday in Jackson County with three counts of rape. (Jackson County Detention Center) El Patron restaurant owner Arturo Cabral, 44, was charged Thursday in Jackson County with three counts of rape. (Jackson County Detention Center)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -

Prosecutors are accusing a Kansas City restaurant owner of raping two women.

El Patron restaurant owner Arturo Cabral, 44, was charged Thursday in Jackson County with three counts of rape.

Authorities allege that in November 2015, a woman who declined Cabral's advances at a bar said she had a drink with him but later awakened naked hours later in a hotel room and unable to remember what happened.

Court documents allege evidence obtained from a sexual assault examination the woman underwent at a hospital matched Cabral's DNA.

Authorities allege the second sexual attack involved a 19-year-old woman last June at Cabral's house, where the woman said she had consumed several drinks.

Online court records don't show whether Cabral has an attorney.

Cabral has a court date set for March 5, 2018.

