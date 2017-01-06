New video gives closer look of explosions at Grandview business

It was an explosion the Grandview Fire Chief Ron Graham says he was only a few feet away from. (Ron Graham)

New video gives a closer look of what firefighters faced when a series of explosions hit a Grandview business.

Almost three days after JW's Lawn and Garden Equipment exploded, a giant hole is the only thing left and debris is still up in the trees. It was an explosion Grandview Fire Chief Ron Graham says he was only a few feet away from.

“It didn't injure me, it just kind of blew me back into these trees,” he said.

Moments later, there was a second explosion.

“The explosion went out the back of the building to the west, threw debris up to the trees to the south,” Graham said.

The impact shattered windows of nearby homes, and lawn mower parts flew over the interstate. Nearly 24 hours later, the fire was finally out.

“Thirty years I’ve been doing this and never have I ever experienced anything this close to an explosion,” Graham said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the owner did authorities he used a homemade wood stove as a heating source for the building and threw a couple of logs in before leaving for the night.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it found evidence that fireworks were being made at the building

Graham says there was no sign of that when the building was inspected in 2012 or he would've shut them down

“This is a lawn mower repair shop, you know it shouldn't have exploded,” he said.

Firefighters say the ATF is conducting their investigation and are waiting for results from the lab to figure out what exactly was being stored in the building.

