KC restaurant owner sentenced for $566K tax scheme that lasted for years

The owner of two Kansas City restaurants has been sentenced in federal court for filing a false tax return as part of a scheme to avoid paying corporate taxes.

Roger Geisler, a 68-year-old from Lenexa, was sentenced on Thursday to two years in federal prison without parole and was ordered to pay $566,128 in restitution to the IRS.

Geisler owned Domo Sushi Bar and Grill in Brookside and Matsu Japanese Restaurant in Westport. His company was called Lee’s Pacific Foods.

On April 7, Geisler pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return. He admitted that he signed and submitted corporate returns in 2007, 2008, and 2009 that underreported his restaurants’ receipts.

The total unreported income for those three years totaled $2,297,013. Due to what he left out, the amount of taxes due ended up totaling $402,860.

On top of doing that for those three years, he did not report or pay employment taxes from 2007 through 2010. The employment tax due totaled $163,268 as a “conservative calculation,” bringing the total up to $566,128.

Furthermore, in 2007 and 2010, Geisler did not file individual tax returns.

The IRS ultimately contacted Geisler.

When his accountant asked him how he thought he would get away what he did, Geisler said, “I thought I would be dead before they caught on.”

Geisler spent at least $156,988 worth of business funds on personal expenses, including a house in Lenexa and a 2004 Lexus SUV.

Geisler admitted that he has a large gambling problem. He gambled $159,706 in 2007 at Argosy and Isle of Capri. Then, in 2010, he gambled $290,175 at the 7th Street Casino.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen D. Mahoney. It was investigated by IRS.

