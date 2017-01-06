Monster Jam Triple Threat Series comes to Kansas City

The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series presented by AMSOIL will be performing at the Sprint Center Feb. 3-5. (AP)

Monster Jam is coming to Kansas City.

The motorsports experience for families will be performing at the Sprint Center Feb. 3-5 with seats starting at $15. Tickets for Monster Jam Triple Threat Series presented by AMSOIL are on-sale now.

Kansas City fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each competitor using customized high-powered vehicles including Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and the famous Monster Jam trucks.

Approximately 12-feet tall and about 12-feet wide, Monster Jam trucks are custom-designed machines that sit atop 66-inch-tall tires and weigh a minimum of 10,000 pounds.

Built for short, high-powered bursts of speed, Monster Jam trucks generate 1,500 to 2,000 horsepower and are capable of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Monster Jam trucks can fly up to 125 to 130 feet in distance and up to 35 feet in the air.

