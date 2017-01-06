After standoff, police arrest man for attacking ex-girlfriend wi - KCTV5

After standoff, police arrest man for attacking ex-girlfriend with hammer

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities are involved in a standoff after a man attacked his ex-girlfriend with a hammer at her home.

Police say it started about 7:15 a.m. at a home in the 5100 block of The Paseo.

Officers were called to the scene because of a disturbance involving a gun. When they arrived, they found a woman who said her ex-boyfriend, a black man in his mid-40s, had entered her home and attacked her with a hammer.

The woman was able to escape. At that time the man locked himself inside the house and threatened to kill himself.

Officers tried to talk to the man but he refused to leave the home. This led to a standoff.

The man was believed to be armed.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

At 12:25 p.m., officers were able to get into the home and took the man into custody. He will be taken to a local hospital for evaluation and then booked for domestic violence assault. 

