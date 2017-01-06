Frigid temperatures grip the metro

Temperatures will be near zero Friday morning with wind chills between 15 and 20 degrees below zero. (KCTV5)

It's cold, and that's an understatement!

Temperatures will be near zero Friday morning with wind chills between 15 and 20 degrees below zero.

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says these brutal conditions could be dangerous for people who have to be outside.

“Definitely dangerous for kids at the bus stop and any outdoor pets,” Teachman said.

Roads could be a problem with snow packed side streets and black ice. Friday's forecast calls for full sunshine, which is expected help out the roads but will not melt the snow.

Friday’s high will only be 18.

With Thursday’s fresh snow pack, temperatures will be slow to warm up over the next 24 hours.

Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing until Sunday, with Sunday’s high barely over that point.

Skies are expected to be quiet over the weekend.

“Next week comes the warm up that can't come soon enough,” Teachman said.

Temperatures are expected to be back in the 40s by Monday and could briefly touch the 50s on Wednesday.

There is a slim chance for rain on Tuesday.

