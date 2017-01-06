Firefighters union, Wyandotte County agree to new contract

KCK Mayor Mark Holland acknowledges the taxes are high but says the agreement is a relief. (KCTV5)

A metro fire department has been in negotiations for new contracts for a year and a half, and on Thursday night the first major steps to an agreement were finally taken.

The Kansas City, KS Firefighters Union was able to reach a pending agreement with the Wyandotte County Unified Government about their contracts.

Both parties spoke at a public hearing Thursday, with each side saying their contract negotiations are almost resolved.

A realtor who spoke at that meeting said the tax impact of higher salaries could be bad for economic development.

KCK Mayor Mark Holland acknowledges the taxes are high but says the agreement is a relief.

“I think it will be a sense of relief for everyone, all of our other 12 unions, they’ve been under contract already, they’ve been under contract for over a year, this is the only one we’ve had to go to impasse with so I think getting this passed would be a big win for the city,” Holland said.

“Well clearly it's horrifically important, to go this long without a current agreement causes a lot of internal issues, it causes a moral problem on both sides,” KCK fire captain Robert Wing said.

Details of the contracts are slim, both parties have to take them back to their respective sides before it can be approved.

The Unified Government commission is expected to bring the matter to a vote Jan. 26.

