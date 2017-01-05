Rescued German Shepherd named Caesar going to foster home

After three weeks, a dog who almost froze to death will be getting a foster home. (MOGS)

There's good news for the rescued German Shepherd who nearly froze to death during the last winter storm. After almost three weeks, he's going to a foster home.

When Caesar arrived at the Plaza Animal Clinic on Dec. 19, he was on a stretcher, barely able to move. He walked out of the clinic for the first time Friday. Doctors say heading to a foster home will now help him improve even more.

The 7-year-old German Shepard has come a long way in a short time. When he was first found, his teeth were worn down from trying to chew free from his chain.

Dr. Brad Twigg says Caesar has beaten the odds

“He has bounced back from being near death," he said.

During his time at the Plaza Animal Clinic, Caesar has enjoyed treats, worn a Christmas sweater and allowed to chow down on more food than he’s ever had before.

"We’re gonna miss him a lot. He’s sweet," Twigg said.

And seeing him walk outside and into a van was an emotional site for the recovery team that’s been by his side.

"He is so strong, and everyday, it is so great to see him move one step forward to a recovery," Twigg said.

And after arriving at his new home in Lee’s Summit, it’s clear he’s in good hands.

Caesar captured the hearts of people all across Kansas City and beyond, and for his new family, they knew they wanted to do even more.

Right now, it’s too far out to know where Caesar's forever home will be.

Veterinarians say he’ll be a constant reminder to everyone to speak up and say something when a neglected pet is spotted outside.

The cold conditions did quite a number to his back leg. Doctors say we wont know for about 3-4 months if it will need to be amputated. They say will continue to do checkups and laser therapy over the next few months.

For more information about the organization and to donate, go to www.mogsrescue.org.

