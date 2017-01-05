Olathe police trying to identify man in connection with robbery of 7-Eleven

Here you can clearly see the clothes the suspect was wearing during the robbery. (Olathe Police Department)

Police are trying to identify this man in connection with an aggravated robbery. (Olathe Police Department)

The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying someone associated with an aggravated robbery.

The incident happened on Aug. 26 at the 7-Eleven in the 2100 block of East 151st Street.

The suspect was described as standing 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black stocking cap, a black long sleeve shirt and pants, and grey shoes. The suspect also used a bandana to cover his face during the crime.

These photographs have been digitally enhanced since the authorities originally released them.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

