Endangered Person Advisory issued for 52-year-old woman

The Centralia Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a woman who went missing on Thursday.

Maricia L. Harris, 52, went missing at 7:40 a.m. at Chester Born Middle School at 110 N. Jefferson St. in Centralia.

She is black and stands 5 feet 3 inches tall. She weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was driving a white 2016 Hyundai Elantra with Missouri plates “MG4B9F.”

She was last seen possibly headed toward I-70 westbound. Her credit card was last used at a gas station in Boonville, Missouri around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Harris has a history of depression and mental illness and is known to be suicidal.

Anyone who sees her or her vehicle, or anyone who has information about where she might be, should immediately dial 911 or call the Centralia Police Department at 573-682-2131.

