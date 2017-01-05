‘Celebratory gunfire’ goes through downtown apartment on New Year's Eve

Police said three of the windows of a ninth-floor loft were shot out on Christmas Eve as the result of “celebratory gunfire.”

The shooting happened downtown at the Union Carbide Apartment building, near the intersection of 9th and Baltimore on New Year’s Eve.

One of the shots went through a window and into the drywall of the person's bedroom. Luckily, no one was home at that time.

Police say while most New Year’s Eve gunfire went up, and down, this one was different.

Now police are now saying the shots came from an elevated area, possibly another apartment complex to the south about 400 yards away. Because of the distance, they're confident a high-caliber rifle was used in the crime.

Unfortunately, the police are still dealing with these types of incidents.

"The round wasn't shot up,” said Sargent Mike Foster with the KC Police Department. “It was shot more at a straight angle. Because the rounds came through the window in a straight angle in order to hit the wall. So, somebody didn't shoot in a straight angle, up."

Police say the shooting could have been much worse.

"It could have been ugly,” Foster said. “There were three rounds to the windows, and I saw on the outside of the wall, three into the brick of the building. So, you're looking at six shots were fired from a high-caliber rifle of some type into a loft building that people live in downtown. You know, they might have been having fun, but what they did was really dumb."

In all, police say 156 reports of shots being fired were made New Year’s Eve. There were several other reports of cars and homes being struck. And that's just for Kansas City, not the whole country.

Police say they have a person of interest they're looking at, but no arrests have been made yet.

