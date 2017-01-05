Kansas family speaks out after pet deer shot by game warden

There is outrage after a game warden killed a pet deer that a western Kansas family had taken in almost two years ago. (KSNW via CNN)

There is outrage after a game warden killed a pet deer that a western Kansas family had taken in almost two years ago.

The deer, named Faline, was a member of the McGaughey family. But when a game warden started investigating the Ulysses, KS family and their pet, things went south.

"It's like losing a pet," Taryn McGaughey said. "My son, my mom, even my dad, we're pretty sad."

McGaughey's parents took the deer in when its mother was killed. In December, Kim McGaughey was issued a ticket for having a domesticated deer.

"Well, what I thought was when you get a ticket, you have the right to fight it," Taryn McGaughey said. "And they wrote her the ticket and came straight out to the house."

The family says the game warden came back later and said he would put the doe down.

"If I go get a search warrant to seize this animal," said the game warden in the video. "When I come back, I can't guarantee it's going to be here. So right now, I have what's called exigent circumstances to come into your property and seize this evidence."

The McGaughey's said they asked if they could vaccinate faline or even give her to a zoo or sanctuary. But the game warden shot and killed her.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism wouldn't talk about this specific case but says the warden does have the authority to respond to a concern.

"It depends on the situation," said Ron Kaufman, a spokesperson with the department. "The officer may make that call right there, by himself, or they may first consult with a supervisor or other officers."

State law says it's illegal to have a domesticated deer unless you have a permit from the animal health commissioner.

The family says the game warden didn't give them any time to get a permit or find another solution, and now their sweet pet is gone.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) via KSNW/CNN. All rights reserved.