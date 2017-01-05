Marine fought uphill battle to be reunited with canine comrade

Two Marines have reunited after years apart. Tanner Davenport and his dog served in Afghanistan, but they were forced apart when both received new assignments. (KCTV5)

A squeaky red bone and a word of heartfelt praise are all it takes to keep Blue happy on the Davenport family farm.

Blue is a big black lab who came to the farm last summer to return to his master, friend and comrade, Tanner Davenport.

He’s the kind of dog who can do anything. He fetches, checks cattle with Davenport’s father, and he’s a great family pet, too.

“He’s an amazing dog,” Davenport said.

Life as a farm dog is a pleasant change of pace for Blue. He and Davenport served together in Afghanistan.

Shortly after Davenport joined the United States Marine Corps in 2010, he had found out about a volunteer position within his unit. His platoon needed someone to work with a canine unit to detect bombs and other explosive devices hidden to kill U.S. troops.

The farm boy was a perfect fit.

“I always had experience working with dogs,” Davenport said. “That let to me being able to go.”

Together they kept a 30 man group of Marines safe for more than a year. Davenport and Blue rarely left each other’s side. Davenport remembers sleeping next to Blue at night. He said the big lab would even sneak into the sleeping bag sometimes.

To Blue, it was just a game. To Davenport's mother, Tammy Davenport, Blue was a godsend.

“I remember one time he called,” she recounted. “He said, ‘Mom, he never misses.’ That was so good to hear.”

Eventually, Blue and Tanner Davenport both received new assignments. But when he left the Marines, he knew he’d try to find his dog again. It was always in the back of his mind.

“I tried to figure out where he went and didn't really get any information,” he said.

It took months of searching, and call after call to government agencies with no luck.

Tanner Davenport said his confidence dwindled. He and his family had almost given up when they received word from Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander’s office. The state wanted to help.

Tanner Davenport said Kander’s office had tracked down Blue working for the TSA at Regan National Airport in Washington, DC. Then, they found out Blue would be retiring soon, and that the TSA would release Blue for adoption.

They reunited at Kansas City International Airport at the end of last summer. Tammy Davenport remembers Blue’s tail wagging and a beaming smile on her son’s face.

“I think when he heard Tanner's voice he knew,” she said. “When Tanner cut the zip ties and slipped that Marines collar around, him he knew.”

Blue still wears that Marine collar proudly as he chases down his bone, following Tanner Davenport around the farm.

He fits right in with Tanner Davenport’s other family pets and still remembers most of his training, though he says Blue doesn’t like to get too close to the cows. The pair is perfectly content to sniff out squeak toys instead of bombs.

“When I’m around, he’s there.” Tanner Davenport says. “It’s like no time has passed.”

