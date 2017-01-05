KCK police seek wanted murder suspect in Christmas Eve shooting - KCTV5

KCK police seek wanted murder suspect in Christmas Eve shooting

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Detectives are requesting assistance in locating 24-year-old Tyrone Hamilton. (KCKPD)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Authorities are seeking a wanted murder suspect in connection with a deadly shooting last month.

Police were called about 1 a.m. on Dec. 24 to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of North 56 Terrace. When officers arrived, they found a man shot dead inside a home.

Detectives are requesting assistance in locating 24-year-old Tyrone Hamilton.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office has now issued a warrant for first-degree murder in the case.

Hamilton also has a warrant for felon in possession of a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous.

