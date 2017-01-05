Many cities require you to keep your sidewalks clear of snow for safety

People have been hard at work all day shoveling off their driveways. But don't forget, many cities also require you to keep your sidewalks clear for safety. (KCTV5)

Several cities in the metro have ordinances that ask residents to clear their sidewalks, including Prairie Village, Liberty, Shawnee, Kansas City (Missouri), Blue Springs, Independence, and Lawrence. Cities that do no have ordinances on record are Mission, Parkville, Overland Park, Merriam, Fairway, Lee's Summit, and Lenexa.

Walkers near West 65th Terrace and Walmer Street in Overland Park can see some sidewalks clear and others not, and that can make walking tricky.

Physical therapist Bill Condon with the University of Kansas Hospital says walkers can keep themselves safe by changing the way they step outside.

"So something that can help is a wider base of support. So recommended is about a foot or so between your feet would be good," he said.

Condon also said to do a slight shuffle while you walk on slick snow and ice.

The hospital usually sees hip fractures and wrist injuries after people fall.

