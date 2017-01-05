KCK parents voluntarily keep children home from school due to road conditions

The road in front of Kristy Bennett's house was so snow-packed that she didn't feel comfortable sending her children to school. (KCTV)

Administrators for the Kansas City, Kansas Public School District say they felt road conditions on Thursday were good enough that students could safely get to school, but others disagreed.

Local parent Kristy Bennett said the weather was too dangerous, so she kept her kids home and taught her five kids a math lesson with Monopoly.

Bennett said the roads were so bad that she didn't feel her kids would be safe getting to school or waiting for the bus in a below freezing wind chill.

“If it’s below 0 degrees,” she said, “that should be it."

While KCK public schools stayed open, others closed.

Communication Director David Smith said a lot went into making the decision:

"We're out on the roads. 2, 3 in the morning looking at the roads. We are in conversation with our transportation department and making sure that our buses can start. You’re looking at wind, you’re looking at temperature, precipitation"

Smith said students did safely get to school but added that some parents did express concern.

“You've got to respect that,” he said. “You know, individual families sometimes live on blocks that are just really difficult.”

Bennett believes she made the right call; the roads outside her house were still snow-packed on Thursday afternoon. "One day is not going to change who they are and what they learn," she said.

Kristy Bennett says if the roads don't get better by Friday, she may keep her kids home one more day.

