Local driving instructor gives tips for driving in the snow

A driving instructor had some tips for navigating safely in the snow. (KCTV)

Thursday’s snowstorm wasn’t the first of the season and likely won’t be the last.

A lot of people would say driving in such wintery conditions isn’t fun, but a lot of people also don’t have a choice. So, with some schools staying open, it may have been the first storm your children had to drive him.

KCTV5 went on the road with a driving instructor from Total Driving Instruction who shared important tips for anyone who struggles to navigate in the snow.

Total Driving Instruction has taught people of all ages, from 15 to 94, about how to stay safe behind the wheel when the roads are covered in snow.

Don’t let the compact Mazda fool you; instructor Frances Thomas can handle big rigs too.

She used to work for UPS, and for 25 years she drove vehicles about three times the size of the car through rain, snow, sleet and hail. Now, she is passing along her knowledge to anyone willing to learn.

“Oh yeah,” she said, “I have a lot of white-knuckled drivers that are terrified.”

She says, in this winter weather, take it slow – no matter how fast others go. If you slide, turn your wheel in that same direction. Using blinkers, obeying speed limits, and keeping distance are also key.

She said with the amount of snow present on Thursday, a good following distance is a full car length to a car length and a half.

She says even veteran drivers make mistakes in this weather without realizing.

Her final words of advice were to stay calm and always pay attention to others. “If you expect the unexpected at all times, you’re going to be fine,” she said.

