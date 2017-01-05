Suspect sought in Kansas City snow plow theft - KCTV5

Suspect sought in Kansas City snow plow theft

Police are trying to track down a snow plow with after it was reported stolen.

Employees told police a Ford F-150 with a plow attached to it was stolen from the O'Reilly Auto Parts Distribution Center located at 1200 N Century Ave.

Police believe the truck was taken when someone left the keys in it and the truck running.

"I know that sometimes when we have inclement weather, where it’s cold outside, a lot of people want to warm their cars up, which is fine. But if you’re going to warm your car up, please don’t leave it unattended. Just this morning, we did have a truck with a plow that was left running and stolen," said Stacey Graves, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police are using this as a warning that even with inclement weather people should not leave their cars unattended.

