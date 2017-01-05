Suspect sought in Kansas City snow plow theft

A man was found shot to death inside his car Monday morning after the car crashed in front of a Burger King on Blue Parkway in Kansas City, Mo.More >
A man was found shot to death inside his car Monday morning after the car crashed in front of a Burger King on Blue Parkway in Kansas City, Mo.More >
Authorities say a 3-year-old Florida boy died after he was beaten with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.More >
Authorities say a 3-year-old Florida boy died after he was beaten with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.More >
Two people were killed on Sunday when a truck ran into a tree, and the woman who stopped to help then had her truck stolen by one of the crash victims.More >
Two people were killed on Sunday when a truck ran into a tree, and the woman who stopped to help then had her truck stolen by one of the crash victims.More >
Emergency crews are at an elevator rescue in the area of 3150 Mercier Street in Kansas City.More >
Emergency crews are at an elevator rescue in the area of 3150 Mercier Street in Kansas City.More >
When Kansas City slugger Mike Moustakas takes the national stage Monday night, he will become just the third Royal ever to compete in Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby.More >
When Kansas City slugger Mike Moustakas takes the national stage Monday night, he will become just the third Royal ever to compete in Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby.More >
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors near campers.More >
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors near campers.More >
There's a message making its way around Facebook warning users not to accept a friend request, or else risk being hacked. The whole thing is a hoax.More >
There's a message making its way around Facebook warning users not to accept a friend request, or else risk being hacked. The whole thing is a hoax.More >
A convicted child molester who got out of prison and moved in next door to the step-niece he abused when she was a young girl must now find a new place to live.More >
A convicted child molester who got out of prison and moved in next door to the step-niece he abused when she was a young girl must now find a new place to live.More >
Cerner Corporation has announced that Neal Patterson, the company's chairman and CEO, passed away on Sunday due to complications that arose after "a recent recurrence of a previously disclosed cancer."More >
Cerner Corporation has announced that Neal Patterson, the company's chairman and CEO, passed away on Sunday due to complications that arose after "a recent recurrence of a previously disclosed cancer."More >