Chiefs march into playoffs after year full of statistical success

The division champion Kansas City Chiefs are coming off one of their most successful regular seasons in team history, and a good amount of their success can be attributed to several breakout seasons.

Rookies like Chris Jones and Tyreek Hill burst on the scene, young playmakers such as Travis Kelce, Marcus Peters and Dee Ford reached new heights and veterans like Eric Berry and Alex Smith helped round out one of the franchise’s best teams.

This is just the fourth Chiefs squad since 1969 to win 12 or more games and is only the third time KC has won the AFC west since 1998.

Part of this success is because, unlike the great defenses in the 90’s that lacked an offense or high-powered offenses under Dick Vermeil that lacked a defense, this Chiefs team excelled on both sides of the ball.

Finishing in the top half of the NFL in all three phases, the offense averaged 24.3 points per game, good for 13th best, and the defense allowed only 19.4 points per game, finishing seventh best in the NFL.

The Chiefs also finished near the top of the league in important statistical categories like red zone defense, takeaways and turnover margin.

Kansas City led all teams in interceptions and fumbles, totaling a league-best 33 takeaways. They tied for the best turnover margin at plus 16 and finished as the NFL’s fifth-best red zone defense.

The Chiefs ended the year 9-1 when winning the turnover battle and are now 30-6 when doing so under head coach Andy Reid. Kansas City’s eight takeaways inside their own red zone also led the NFL.

These impressive league statistics are powered by career years from many Chief players that Kansas City will be counting on in the playoffs.

At quarterback, Alex Smith disappointed in the touchdowns category with a five less than in 2015, but did set a career high with 3,502 passing yards.

The 12th year quarterback also set a career high in rushing touchdowns, finding the end zone five times. While he rushed for 364 more yards in 2015, his season rushing touchdowns were more than all Kansas City running backs combined.

Smith’s four games with both a rushing and passing touchdown is tied for most in the NFL.

Some of the team’s unsung heroes emerged late in the season as well, such as Daniel Sorenson and Terrance Mitchell.

Through weeks 14-16, Mitchell was targeted 24 times but only allowed nine catches for 77 yards total. Sorenson was a turnover machine, hauling in three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles by season’s end.

More prominent secondary fixtures, Eric Berry and Marcus Peters also stepped up their game and both will represent the Chiefs at the Pro Bowl.

Including the pick-two in Atlanta, Berry set a career high in interceptions, 4, touchdowns, 2, and total turnovers, 5. He also finished second on the team in tackles, 77, which is rare for a roaming safety.

Peters finished with six interceptions on the year, which is two less than in his rookie season, but he did so with fewer opportunities. In 2015, Peters was targeted 151 times compared to just 87 times this year.

Still, Peters finished with the second-most interceptions in the NFL and finished with an interception every 14.5 pass attempts, four less than in 2015.

Pass rushers Dee Ford and Chris Jones picked up the injured front seven from the very beginning, as both young players filled the roles of Justin Houston, Allen Bailey and Jaye Howard nicely.

Ford’s 10 sacks were the 15th most in the NFL and Jones led all KC down lineman in combined tackles, 28, pass deflections, 4, and sacks, 2.

On the offensive side, Spencer Ware emerged as the lead back in Jamaal Charles’ absence, setting a career high with 921 yards rushing, 518 more than in 2015. He also jumped from just five receiving yards last year to 447 in 2016.

The two biggest playmakers on offense, rookie Tyreek Hill and fourth-year man Travis Kelce, are perhaps the biggest reason the offense placed as the NFL’s 13th highest scoring offense.

Kelce set career highs in targets, 117, receptions, 85, and yards, 1,125, set the Chiefs’ franchise record for most yards in a single game, 160, and tied the Chiefs all-time tight end record for most 100 or more yard games in a season, with six.

The duo of Kelce and Hill was potent, as the pair’s touchdowns against Denver was the first time the Chiefs have had 2 offensive touchdowns of 70+ yards in a game since 1968.

Hill has not only led the team in big plays, but also the NFL. He is the only player this season with multiple 60-yards or more touchdown runs and the first player in NFL history with three or more receiving TD’s, three or more rushing TD’s and three or more kick/punt return touchdowns in a single season.

In Chiefs history, Hill tied the franchise rookie record for most touchdowns in a season, 12, and joined Dante Hall as the only players since 1970 to have a 60-yard or more touchdown in four straight games.

A season full of career years combined for a division crown and 22-4 regular season record since week seven of the 2015 season, and the best NFL record in that time.

The story of the 2016-17 Chiefs will ultimately be determined by the performances in the playoffs. And Reid will need his playmakers to continue their impressive play if Kansas City wants to advance to the AFC Championship for just the second time since 1970.

