Overland Park police trying to find man who robbed QuikTrip at gunpoint

The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed a QuikTrip on Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The armed robbery happened on Thursday morning at the QuikTrip in the 7400 block of Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The suspect is described a black man in his late teens or early 20s. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

He was last seen running north out of the business.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Overland Park police at 913-895-6000 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.