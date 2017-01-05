Chiefs rookie Tyreek Hill named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, again

Hill got the nod after his performance against the San Diego Chargers. (AP)

Once again, the NFL has handed an award to Tyreek Hill.

For the second time this season, the Kansas City Chiefs speedy wide out has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Hill got the nod after his performance against the San Diego Chargers.

The Chiefs finished the regular season with a 37-27 win, highlighted by a Hill 95-yard punt return touchdown in the third quarter to break the game open. It was the longest punt return touchdown in Chiefs franchise history.

Hill finished the season with an average of 15.2 yards per return, which led the league. He also finished with 1,836 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns, which tied a rookie record set by Abner Hayes in 1960.

The award is Hill’s third weekly honor of the season. In addition to his other special teams award for Week 14, Hill was also named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his week 12 game against the Denver Broncos.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.