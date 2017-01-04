Death investigation launched in Kansas City at 92nd, Troost - KCTV5

Death investigation launched in Kansas City at 92nd, Troost

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are on the scene of a death investigation in Kansas City. 

A body of a male was discovered at 92nd and Troost shortly after 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday. 

The body was discovered in a wooded area. 

The man is a male in his mid-50s. 

Police have not referred to the investigation as a homicide.

