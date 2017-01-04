Death investigation launched in Kansas City at 92nd, Troost

Police are on the scene of a death investigation in Kansas City.

A body of a male was discovered at 92nd and Troost shortly after 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The body was discovered in a wooded area.

The man is a male in his mid-50s.

Police have not referred to the investigation as a homicide.

