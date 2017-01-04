Flu cases on the rise in Kansas

It's that time of year when more people are sniffling, sneezing and calling in sick, and flu season is really just getting started. (AP)

It's that time of year when more people are sniffling, sneezing and calling in sick, and flu season is really just getting started.

Every year, the flu is different. Last year, it peaked in March, and that's late. Doctors and hospitals track confirmed cases and the data shows flu cases are rising.

Dr. Lee Norman helps the University of Kansas Hospital track influenza.

"What we are seeing in the last week, and the numbers are going up, we've got dozens of cases we are testing today," Norman said.

Doctors advise if you haven't received your flu shot, you many want to.

"It's exactly the right vaccine, it's not too late to get it anytime through March. I would suggest sooner rather than later, like today," Norman said.

Every year, about 30,000 people are estimated to die from the flu.

Norman says in his experience, he's never seen a person die if they've had a flu shot.

You can still get the flu, but those who are vaccinated generally have a milder case.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.