Shots fired at Kansas City woman during road rage incident after midnight

A run-in with a rude driver turned into something for more dangerous for a Kansas City woman as gunshots were fired in her direction.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, officers were called out to the scene of an aggravated assault in the area of Linwood and Jackson.

The woman told police she was driving her vehicle when she entered the ramp on Interstate 70 eastbound.

"I got to the on ramp for I-70 eastbound from Jackson and there's this crazy Mustang," the woman told KCTV5 News.

She did not want to be identified because the individuals who shot at her are still on the run.

The victim was on her way home from a friend's house when she said the driver of the Mustang came flying up behind her.

"The only thing I'm thinking about is, 'I'm getting away from you I don't know what's going on with you.'"

She said it continued for miles.

Kansas City police say the observed damage to the vehicle that they believe was a result of gunfire. Officers say the incident "appears to be random."

No suspect information is available at this time.

