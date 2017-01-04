Florida police department pays tribute to son of local police officer who passed away

A Florida police department recently honored a former police officer in Lee's Summit who passed away earlier this year.

Robert Jay Hurt was a motorcycle officer in the Lee's Summit Police Department. Hurt passed away in November 2016.

New Year's Eve would have been the officer's birthday.

On New Year's Eve, the officer's 16-year-old son was visiting Sarasota.

There, police officers surprised him with a tribute.

Check out the video the police department posted:

