Florida police department pays tribute to son of local police officer who passed away

Two people were killed on Sunday when a truck ran into a tree, and the woman who stopped to help then had her truck stolen by one of the crash victims.More >
Two people were killed on Sunday when a truck ran into a tree, and the woman who stopped to help then had her truck stolen by one of the crash victims.More >
Cerner Corporation has announced that Neal Patterson, the company's chairman and CEO, passed away on Sunday due to complications that arose after "a recent recurrence of a previously disclosed cancer."More >
Cerner Corporation has announced that Neal Patterson, the company's chairman and CEO, passed away on Sunday due to complications that arose after "a recent recurrence of a previously disclosed cancer."More >
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors near campers.More >
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors near campers.More >
Customers will able to to buy slices of cheesecake at the Cheesecake Factory for half-price on July 30 and July 31. July 30 is National Cheesecake Day.More >
Customers will able to to buy slices of cheesecake at the Cheesecake Factory for half-price on July 30 and July 31. July 30 is National Cheesecake Day.More >
A 25-year-old man has drowned and died in the Lake of the Ozarks.More >
A 25-year-old man has drowned and died in the Lake of the Ozarks.More >
A three pound, three-month-old chihuahua mix is looking for a new home, after being left in the bathroom at McCarran International Airport.More >
A three pound, three-month-old chihuahua mix is looking for a new home, after being left in the bathroom at McCarran International Airport.More >
Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.More >
Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.More >
An unruly passenger who authorities say was trying to open an exit door on a Delta Air Lines flight to Beijing fought with the cabin crew and a passenger and was conked over the head by a flight attendant with two wine bottles.More >
An unruly passenger who authorities say was trying to open an exit door on a Delta Air Lines flight to Beijing fought with the cabin crew and a passenger and was conked over the head by a flight attendant with two wine bottles.More >
Donald Trump's eldest son says he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer shortly after his father clinched the GOP nomination, hoping to get information helpful to the campaign.More >
Donald Trump's eldest son says he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer shortly after his father clinched the GOP nomination, hoping to get information helpful to the campaign.More >