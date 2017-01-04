Arrowhead Stadium gates to open early for divisional game

The Chiefs announced Wednesday that parking lot and stadium gates at Arrowhead Stadium will open early for the Jan. 15 divisional playoff game. (AP)

The Chiefs announced Wednesday that parking lot and stadium gates at Arrowhead Stadium will open early for the Jan. 15 divisional playoff game.

Parking lot gates will open at 6:30 a.m. where fans have the opportunity to “open park” for the first hour. This allows fans to park in any approved grass area or designated lot until 7:30 a.m. when all cars will then be directed to the next available spot.

While kickoff is set for 12:05 p.m. Sunday, the stadium gates will also open early at 10 a.m. for all ticket holders.

Guests on the Scout Investments Club Level can enter the stadium at 9 a.m.

Fans can secure parking passes in advance by visiting www.chiefs.com/parking to speed up the parking process on game day.

The Chiefs’ opponent for the divisional round will be decided this weekend, as Kansas City will face Pittsburgh if the Steelers beat the Dolphins. If Miami wins, Kansas City will play the winner of Oakland and Houston.

