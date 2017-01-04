Sporting KC acquires winger Fernandes from Portuguese club

Slovan Liberec's Serhiy Rybalka, right, from the Ukraine, battles for the ball with Estoril's Gerso Fernandes, from Guinea-Bissau during a Europa League group H soccer match, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Sporting Kansas City acquired winger Gerso Fernandes from Portugal's Belenenses on Wednesday in a deal that will keep him with the MLS club through 2019 and includes an option for 2020.

The 25-year-old Fernandes, a native of Guinea-Bissau in West Africa, has played more than 150 matches during a six-year career in Portugal. He's spent his past five seasons in the top division, and spent last season with Belenenses.

Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said in a statement that Fernandes has "been on our radar the past few years." Fernandes will be a designated player who counts only partially against the team's salary cap.

Fernandes has also played for Portuguese club Estoril and Moreirense.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.