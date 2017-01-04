What makes this year different than last for the Chiefs?

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill scores a touchdown on a punt return during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

There’s always a formula to how great teams are built.

The 2016 AFC West champions are living proof, but what are the factors that make the Kansas City Chiefs this year great, and are they enough to make them Super Bowl contenders?

There are four main ingredients that make this Chiefs team special.

First, it’s the selflessness factor. They reason why the Atlanta, Carolina and Denver games all swung in their favor.

“I think the one thing though that this team has is that we do stay together,” Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith said. “I think we understand the importance of all three phases and everyone contributing. You never know whose turn it’s going to be or where it’s going to come from, but I think everyone takes accountability and wants it.”

Next, it’s this roster.

This year, they’ve added young talent and hungry veterans have learned from the past. Chiefs receiver Jeremy Maclin says he has seen it in the maturing of this team.

“With all the work that we’ve put in and what we’ve been through,” Maclin said. “The highs and lows. I think we are battle-tested. We’ve got a great locker room and we’ve got good coaches so I like our chances against anybody.”

Health is the third factory.

All 53 men on the roster will be available and ready to go come Jan. 15. Head coach Andy Reid says he can’t remember going into the postseason with a team that’s in such good shape physically.

“I refer to last year, that would probably be the difference, last year we were a little banged up going in,” said Reid. “Not an excuse. I expect other guys to play, but obviously, there were some guys that couldn’t contribute there that were there. That will be the difference from last year.”

The last factor, but certainly not least, is Big Red.

“We are dangerous for any team that plays us," defensive lineman Dontari Poe said. “The obvious weapon is Andy Reid. He does a great job at putting us in position to play no matter where we are: in front, behind or tied. We’ve got the same mindset because of him. That’s the biggest thing we have going for us.”

Poe also said three things make him excited to be in this position. First, it’s the playoffs. Second, they are division champs. And third, they get to play in front of the Arrowhead faithful, and that’s a big deal.

