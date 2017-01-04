Salvation Army lends a helping hand to those stuck in the cold

The trucks will donate bags of personal care items that will be given to people in need who come to the truck. (KCTV5)

The brutal temperatures and incoming snow have many people staying indoors.

But for some, that’s not an option, and one organization is increasing their efforts to help those caught in the cold.

The Salvation Army is getting ready to take a truck through areas of downtown, delivering blankets, coats, hats, gloves and hot meals to the homeless in the area.

They say because of the huge warm up over the past week and a half, a lot of people have been out and about. But that leaves an increased amount of people out, now that the cold has finally hit.

On Tuesday, 100 people were lined up at a salvation army truck. Usually, there are only about 60 people in the winter. The higher numbers speak to just how tough it is to stay safe during this arctic blast.

Sean Tyson says the blankets, sandwiches and snack packs truly help save lives. They are stuffed and handed out throughout the city by volunteers.

But Tyson says his trips around town are about more than just providing necessities.

“Get to the hearts of the people on the ground cause the folks are destitute,” Tyson said. “They feel less than a person, and as you start to move and get to know the folks on the street, you find out they’re more than that.”

The Salvation Army will deliver items at 17 different locations Wednesday.

Major David Harvey says the need for donations right now is huge, and to those inside a home right now, he says they should count their blessings the next time they step outside.

“When they step outside sometimes even just walking to their car, how sometimes that hurts, just imagine having to sleep in that. Just imagine not being able to have that coat or those gloves. So, when the Salvation Army shows up it offers hope it offers help to them,” Harvey said.

The trucks will donate bags of personal care items that will be given to people in need who come to the truck.

The entire delivery process is expected to take about three and a half hours, wrapping up at 8:30 p.m.

To help the Salvation Army's efforts click here.

