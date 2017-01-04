ATF says firework chemicals to blame for explosion at Grandview - KCTV5

ATF says firework chemicals to blame for explosion at Grandview business

The investigation continues into the blast that destroyed a Grandview business and damaged several nearby homes. (KCTV5) The investigation continues into the blast that destroyed a Grandview business and damaged several nearby homes. (KCTV5)
GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives believes components to make fireworks were to blame for the explosion that destroyed a Grandview business. 

Investigators have been on scene Wednesday trying to figure out what caused the massive fire that destroyed JW Lawn and Garden Equipment at 140th Street and West Outer Road. The fire triggered several explosions, displacing dozens of nearby residents.

John Ham of the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Kansas City Field Division says the only thing left of the business is the foundation.

Seven houses and 19 apartments have damage because of the explosion. Many were forced out of their homes.

"All my neighbors were running out saying, ‘Get out of here! They've got ammunition over there.’ And it sounded like the Fourth of July,” said Michael McGautha describing the chaos from Tuesday night. “So I came back in and looked in my bedroom … my window was busted out and my neighbors, all their windows were busted out."

Residents currently have their windows boarded up but have been told they'll get their new windows on Wednesday.

Agents say they're working to get to the bottom of how big the operation was. 

The owner of the business spoke to members of the ATF on Wednesday afternoon. 

Because of the nature of the business, Ham says there are plenty of combustibles but the damage is so grand it couldn't have been caused by a can of gasoline.

