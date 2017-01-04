Overland Park police search for man, truck used to steal tires and rims

Police are looking for an older model black matte GMC truck. The man inside the truck took several tires and rims. (KCTV5)

The Overland Park Police Department is searching for a man and the vehicle he used to commit a felony theft.

The theft happened in mid-Dec. of 2016 in the 4900 block of Mackey Street.

A surveillance camera was able to capture a clear photo of the truck with a white male driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

