Wanted: Jakey Mitchell

Jakey Mitchell is wanted on a Buchanan County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation. (CrimeStoppers)

Jakey Mitchell is wanted on a Buchanan County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

The original sex offense happened in 2006 in St. Joseph and involved the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

His last known address was in St. Joseph, but his current location is unknown.

Mitchell is also wanted on a Buchanan County probation violation warrant for non-support of a child and a Missouri parole violation warrant for receiving stolen property.

He is a registered sex offender in Buchanan County. Mitchell should be considered dangerous.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.