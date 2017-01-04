Roof collapses during house fire in KCMO

Authorities say the house is a salvage and overhaul business. (KCTV5)

Firefighters struggled to put out a fire at a home Wednesday morning.

The fire started about 5 a.m. in the 3000 block of Marsh Avenue.

The fire is under control but during the battle, emergency crews had to back away from the house after the roof collapsed. Crews also battled several hotspots.

Authorities say the house is a salvage and overhaul business.

Neighbors say two people and their dog lived inside the home but firefighters didn't find anyone inside.

Emergency crews are still investigating what caused the fire. The Dangerous Buildings and the Bomb and Arson squads have been brought in to help with the investigation.

Large amounts of water were used to put out the fire and, due to frigid temperatures causing possible slick roads, those in the area are asked to proceed with caution.

