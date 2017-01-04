Man shot, in life-threatening condition in KCK

The shooting happened inside one of the apartments and it appears the suspect and victim may have known each other. (KCTV5)

It happened about 7 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Lowell Avenue. (KCTV5)

A man is in life-threatening condition after being shot Wednesday morning.

It happened about 6:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Lowell Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a white man with a gunshot wound lying in the stairwell of the apartment building. Police say the man was taken to the hospital and is in life-threatening condition.

Officers say the shooting happened inside one of the apartments and it appears the suspect and victim may have known each other.

Police have blocked off the area around the apartment complex, at Lowell Avenue and 6th Street.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

Refresh this story for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.