Man shot, in life-threatening condition in KCK - KCTV5

Man shot, in life-threatening condition in KCK

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
It happened about 7 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Lowell Avenue. (KCTV5) It happened about 7 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Lowell Avenue. (KCTV5)
The shooting happened inside one of the apartments and it appears the suspect and victim may have known each other. (KCTV5) The shooting happened inside one of the apartments and it appears the suspect and victim may have known each other. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A man is in life-threatening condition after being shot Wednesday morning.

It happened about 6:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Lowell Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a white man with a gunshot wound lying in the stairwell of the apartment building. Police say the man was taken to the hospital and is in life-threatening condition.

Officers say the shooting happened inside one of the apartments and it appears the suspect and victim may have known each other.

Police have blocked off the area around the apartment complex, at Lowell Avenue and 6th  Street.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

Refresh this story for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.