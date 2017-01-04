Snowfall across Kansas City impacts roads, closes schools

Snow totals for the metro are expected to be between 1-inch to 2-inches with isolated areas getting as much as 3-inches. (KCTV5)

With temperatures staying well below freezing, those traveling can expect delays. (KCTV5)

Winter storm dropped snow and the temperatures throughout the metro, causing several traffic delays and school closings.

Snow totals for the metro were expected to be between 1-2 inches with isolated areas getting as much as 3 inches. An additional 0.3-0.5 inches were dropped by a secondary band of snow.

With temperatures staying well below freezing, those traveling can expect delays. Over 120 metro schools have been closed or delayed due to the winter storm. Click this link to see the full list.

Thursday morning temperatures are expected to be near 10-degrees with wind chills near or below zero.

The snow that moved through the metro overnight was expected to leave the area by 11 a.m. Thursday.

"We have an area of light to moderate snow moving through right now rather quickly," Teachman said.

Highs in afternoon are expected to be in the upper teens. Temperatures near zero are expected Friday morning.

“Make sure you layer up and don’t forget the pets, make sure they have a warm place to stay,” Teachman said.

Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to gradually warm back up. Saturday temperatures are expected to stay below freezing, with temperatures making it above the freezing point on Sunday.

Next week, temperatures are expected to warm into the 40s. There is a chance for rain on Tuesday.

