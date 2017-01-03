Large fire following multiple explosions inside Grandview business

The City of Grandview confirms the explosion happened at a local lawn care business. (https://twitter.com/trae_hodges/)

An explosion rocked a Grandview business and the surrounding area Tuesday night and emergency crews are still battling flames and smoke at the scene.

The City of Grandview confirms multiple explosions happened inside the JW Lawn & Garden Equipment at 140th Street and West Outer Road.

An initial "massive" explosion happened, which was followed up by smaller ones.

Gun powder inside the building may have resulted in the explosion, according to the City of Grandview.

John Ham of the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Kansas City Field Division says the only thing left of the business is the foundation.

The ATF will send in their explosives team once the sun comes up on Wednesday morning but says they will move very slowly until they know what caused the fire.

Investigators have ruled out natural gas as the cause of the explosion because the building has not had natural gas for over 20 years.

Because of the nature of the business, Ham says there are plenty of combustibles but the damage is so grand it couldn't have been caused by a can of gasoline.

Depending on what the ATF finds, there might be legal issues. Ham says if there are explosives, there are state and federal requirements to store them and then they'd have to figure out if they were stored properly.

Several viewers have tweeted and sent in video of a fire in the area.

In this video from Hallie Dixon, you can hear what sounds like ammunition exploding.

Employees at the nearby Phillips 66 heard the explosions and saw the large flames leaping high into the air.

The owner's stepson got a call and his heart sank.

He says he grew up at the shop and learned life lessons from his stepdad inside the store that is now burned down.

"When I got the phone call, it about put me in tears," said Anthony Lane, the stepson of the owner. "I had to make sure my stepdad wasn't there because that's about the time he walks the dog. I'm just glad he was okay."

Kenneth Peters witnessed the explosion.

"I was right behind our cash registers," Peters said. "I heard this big boom. I got scared that something crashed into our building. So I hit the ground. I kept hearing the boom, boom, boom."

With the explosion, came damage to homes. The initial blast was so strong that it shattered the windows to nearly 20 apartments and seven houses.

"The place just kind of shook and rumbled and it felt like someone was pushing me and then it blew out the window, the front window, and then it sounded like a war zone, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom," witness Willie Cross said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will be investigating the situation.

Live from Chopper 5:

No word of injuries yet.

