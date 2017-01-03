Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in Raytown

Police in Raytown are investigating after a juvenile was shot shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 7700 block of Crescent Avenue.

The juvenile was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three other teens were taken in custody on Tuesday evening.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

