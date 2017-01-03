Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in R - KCTV5

Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in Raytown

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Raytown are investigating after a juvenile was shot shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. 

Officers were called to the 7700 block of Crescent Avenue. 

The juvenile was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Three other teens were taken in custody on Tuesday evening. 

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 

