Caught on Film: Ex-Marine's home broken into in the Northland

A Northland family says they were sleeping when a burglar entered their home.

Their eight security cameras were able to catch his movements, but they say watching the footage was unnerving.

"We felt quite violated," said Roy Schademen. "It was just kind of spooky. He came in this window here, this window screen was open, that window was open about that far."

The ex-Marine says the burglar then walked through their kitchen and living room.

The suspect was able to grab the family's TV before heading downstairs. The partially-masked man also went through items in the family's basement.

"He's got my AR15 in his hand," Schademen said.

Later, his wife got up to take their dogs out. That's when they started barking and spooked the criminal.

The suspect ended up leaving the TV, but did get away with cash and several guns.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.