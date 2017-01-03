2 people of interest interviewed after Riverside homicide

Riverside police were called about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday to the 5100 block of Northwest Karen Boulevard regarding a reported shooting. (KCTV5)

Police wanted to question Leandre Boyd (left) and Jordan Wilson (right) to see if they knew anything about the homicide. (Riverside Police Department)

Two people of interest were interviewed after the Kansas City Metro Squad was activated in light of the shooting that left a man dead in Riverside.

Riverside police were called about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday to the Northcrest Apartments in the 5100 block of Northwest Karen Blvd. regarding a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 20-year-old Davon Rivera-Wright from KC dead on the ground.

Initial reports indicated that a suspect may have run into the woods, so a perimeter was set and Riverside and Kansas City K-9 teams were dispatched.

The Metro Squad Homicide Investigation began on Wednesday and two people of interest were identified by Friday.

Police wanted to question Jordan Wilson and Leandre Boyd to see what they knew about the homicide. Boyd and Wilson, in that order, were both contacted and interviewed by the police by Saturday.

What happens next was unknown as of Saturday.

“It is incumbent upon all of us as citizens to come together in a time of need," the Riverside Police Department said on Friday. "Detectives need information from any source to bring this incident to a safe and just resolution for everyone involved."

More than a dozen highly trained investigators from agencies throughout the metro are investigating.

If you have any information, no matter how slight or inconsequential, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Callers will remain anonymous, and the hotline offers cash rewards for tips.

You can contact the Metro Squad at 816-372-9280 or Riverside police at 816-741-1191, as well.

