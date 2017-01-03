Woman dies after Raytown car wreck

A woman has died as the result of injuries sustained after a vehicle she was driving was struck by another vehicle on Saturday. (KCTV5)

The wreck happened about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 67 Street and Ralston Avenue.

The woman has been identified as 69-year-old Cecile Leggio.

Leggio was taken to an area hospital where she later died on Monday. The other driver was also taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing. It is unknown if excessive speed or alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash, police said.

