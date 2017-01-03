1 dead, 3 hurt in wreck near College, State in KCK

One woman is dead and three other people were hurt after a multiple-vehicle wreck Tuesday.

Police were called about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday to a serious injury accident at State Avenue and College Parkway. When officers arrived on scene, they located a white Chevy pickup that had collided with a red Mazda.

The initial investigation revealed that the Chevy was traveling south on College Parkway struck the Mazda that was turning north onto College Parkway.

A woman occupant of the Chevy was found dead at the scene from her injuries sustained. The identity of the victim will be released pending positive identification and family notification.

The two other occupants of the Chevy were taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Mazda was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.