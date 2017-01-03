Curtis Ayers pleads guilty to capital murder in Lancaster's death

Jamaal Lewis, 20, was expected to change his plea to the killing of Melton, who was in his car near Second Street and Georgia Avenue back in July. (Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office)

A man charged with killing a Kansas City, KS police detective has pleaded guilty.

Curtis Ayers pleaded guilty to capital murder in KCK Police Detective Brad Lancaster's killing.

Ayers pleaded guilty to one count of capital murder and nine other counts.

He will receive life without the possibility of parole, something Wyandotte County District Attorney Jerome Gorman said the Lancaster family wanted.

"If we could resolve this and put everything to bed with a sentence where he doesn't ever get out of prison, lets do that," Gorman said.

Man accused of killing second police officer also in court

Family members and fellow officers of Capt. David Melton and detective Brad Lancaster are at the Wyandotte County Courthouse as the two accused killers changed their pleas.

Jamaal Lewis, 20, was expected to change his plea to the killing of Melton, who was in his car near Second Street and Georgia Avenue back in July.

However, that did not happened. A preliminary hearing will be held in March.

Melton was helping other members of the Kansas City, KS Police Department search for suspect in an earlier shooting.

Lancaster was shot in May after assisting officers at Hollywood Casino. Ayres then stole Lancaster's car and multiple other vehicles, sending police from both sides of the state line on a chase.

Ayres was eventually stopped after being shot by a Kansas City police officer.

