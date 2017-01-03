Frigid temperatures, possible snow headed for Kansas City

There is one storm system of note that could produce widespread snow across the StormTrack5 area. (KCTV5)

A burst of wintry weather is on the way for the Kansas City area.

Temperatures were near the freezing point Tuesday morning, and StormTrack5 meteorologist Lisa Teachman says that trend will continue.

“We’ll keep cooling off into the middle 20s by the evening drive as sunshine returns,” Teachman said. “Winds will be sustained between 10-20 mph, making it feel like the teens.”

There is one storm system of note that could produce widespread snow across the StormTrack5 area. It is expected to arrive after 10 p.m. Wednesday and linger through the Thursday morning commute.

The snow is expected to pass by Thursday evening with anywhere from 1-2 inches of snow expected to fall.

High temperatures will remain below freezing through Saturday.

“Overnight lows will be dangerously cold in the single digits and wind chills near zero. We will start to warm above freezing next Sunday and throughout next week,” Teachman said.

