Man charged with firing shots into Leawood homes

A man is charged with firing shots into Leawood homes on New Year's Day.

Anthony Ryan Williams, 33, is accused of firing at gun at two homes. There were people inside one of the homes at the time. A third home also had a window broken out of it.

All the houses were within three blocks of each other. No one was hurt.

It was on Sunday morning about 7 a.m. when a tranquil morning turned terrifying for one family.

One bullet ripped through a side entrance through several coats and two walls of the laundry room, according to one family who did not want to go on camera, but described the incident.

Bullets feel just feet where two little family dogs were sleeping.

"It's unique in the sense that we don't know the motives," said Steve Howe, Johnson County District Attorney. "Most drive-by shootings occur because there's some kind of relationship or situation between the two individuals. So far at this point, there's no explanation as to why, other than maybe it's a random act."

Williams faces felony charges for firing the gun and for being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

