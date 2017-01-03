Wanted: John Gonzalez

John Gonzalez is wanted on a Wyandotte County warrant for sex offender registration violation. (CrimeStoppers)

John Gonzalez is wanted on a Wyandotte County warrant for sex offender registration violation.

The original sex offense happened in 2000 in McDonald County, MO and involved the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.

His last known address was in the area of 28th Street and Sewell Avenue in Kansas City, KS, but his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.

