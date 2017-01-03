Kansas City police locate missing mother, 2-year-old daughter - KCTV5

Kansas City police locate missing mother, 2-year-old daughter

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Police say Corinna Martinez, 23, and her daughter, Delilah Cox were last seen on Friday near 47th Terrace and Sycamore Avenue. (KCPD)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities have located a missing mother and her 2-year-old daughter.

Police say Corinna Martinez, 23, and her daughter, Delilah Cox were last seen on Friday near 47th Terrace and Sycamore Avenue.

They were found safe Tuesday, police said.

