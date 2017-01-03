Kansas City police locate missing mother, 2-year-old daughter

Police say Corinna Martinez, 23, and her daughter, Delilah Cox were last seen on Friday near 47th Terrace and Sycamore Avenue. (KCPD)

Authorities have located a missing mother and her 2-year-old daughter.

Police say Corinna Martinez, 23, and her daughter, Delilah Cox were last seen on Friday near 47th Terrace and Sycamore Avenue.

They were found safe Tuesday, police said.

Missing mother Corinna Martinez & daughter Delilah Cox have been located and are safe. Thanks for helping us look for them! — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) January 3, 2017

