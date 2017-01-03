KCPD search for man who exposed himself in multiple metro parking lots

Authorities say the man left in a Red Jeep Patriot and is described as a man, possibly in his 50’s, wearing rimmed glasses. (KCTV5)

The Kansas City Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is searching for a man who exposed himself multiple times in parking lots throughout the metro.

Police say on Sept. 24, the man was seen with his pants down in the parking lot the Home Goods at Ward Parkway Center.

He was also seen naked in the Plaza Central Parking Garage on Sept. 25.

Authorities say the man left in a Red Jeep Patriot and is described as a man, possibly in his 50’s, wearing rimmed glasses.

Anyone who recognizes the man or his vehicle is asked to call the KCPD Sex Crimes unit at (816) 234-5224.

