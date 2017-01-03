Metro PCS store robbed at gunpoint - KCTV5

Metro PCS store robbed at gunpoint

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Officers say the person came into the store with a gun, demanded money and then took off running in an unknown direction. (KCTV5) Officers say the person came into the store with a gun, demanded money and then took off running in an unknown direction. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are searching for a person who held up a store at gunpoint on Monday evening.

It happened about 6:15 p.m. at the Metro PCS near Independence and Prospect Avenues.

Officers say the person came into the store with a gun, demanded money and then took off running in an unknown direction.

Authorities have limited information about the suspect and are hoping security video from the store will provide a description of the gunman. Police are also hoping witnesses will come forward with more information.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.