Metro PCS store robbed at gunpoint

Police are searching for a person who held up a store at gunpoint on Monday evening.

It happened about 6:15 p.m. at the Metro PCS near Independence and Prospect Avenues.

Officers say the person came into the store with a gun, demanded money and then took off running in an unknown direction.

Authorities have limited information about the suspect and are hoping security video from the store will provide a description of the gunman. Police are also hoping witnesses will come forward with more information.

