Where to look in search of authentic Chiefs gear

Chiefs fans not only take pride in their team, but the merchandise they wear in support the newly crowned AFC West champions.

While this is true, not all team gear is made the same. knock-offs are also prevalent, bringing in big money of their own, to unlicensed sellers.

At the Chiefs team store at Arrowhead Stadium, fans are taking no chances.

"I'd rather have the real thing than it falling apart," Chiefs fan Felicia Rhodes said. "I think it's very important to support the stadium, more than support just knock-off stuff."

"We've always just come to the stadium, and bought our stuff. We're here so often, it's like our second home. We wouldn't think of any other place to buy our stuff," Chiefs fan Debbie Mercer said.

Whether fans are looking for jerseys, hoodies or whatever, they will all have a few things in common; the NFL logo, and a hologram on a green field background will tell fans if what they are buying is authentic, or not.

"I think things that you buy here seem to look better, and maybe hold up a little better," Chiefs fan David Shackles said. "So it's important to get something that's going to hold up for you, and look good for a while."

The other truth is that the real stuff generally costs more than the fake. Something that most fans don't mind.

"I mean, you want to get what you pay for, so you don't want to buy that fake stuff on the streets," Chiefs fan Joel Valle said. "You just come in here, and get the real deal."

Chiefs fans can also find authentic Chiefs gear at the team's online store.

