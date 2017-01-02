With New Year's resolutions in mind, people in the metro flock to the gym

It’s the second day of 2017 and for some people, it’s their first day hitting the gym and getting on these machines.
From basketball, to the track, people at the Matt Ross Community Center are looking to reinvent themselves this year.
It’s a popular New Year’s resolution and local gyms reap the benefits.
“We’ve experienced a lot of growth this year," Matt Ross Assistant Supervisor Steve Bulcock said. “Just like in years past, nothing changed, people watch commercials and decide they want to make a new me.”
Bulcock says things will stay busy for the first two months of the year and then start to taper off around March and April. But to see results, he says, people need to stay and sweat it out.
“We’re not a quick fix gym,” Bulcock said.
Members at Matt Ross sign either a three-month membership or a full year membership, and Bulcock warns about gyms who lock people in for the long term.
“Buyer beware," He says. "Really, just, buyer beware. Really if it sounds too good it’s not going to be true.”
He says one year memberships will help people but any longer, and people risk burning out and being stuck in a contract.
Matt Ross Community Center had nearly 30 memberships start on Monday alone.
Both the Federal Trade Commission and the Better Business Bureau tell gym-goers to read their contract before signing it. Ask lots of questions, especially if you need to ever break the contract.
Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.
